They don’t let Charly & Johayron answer a question about protests in Cuba

The reggaeton duo Charly & Johayron interrupted an interview with the Cuban youtuber Dayanotiwhen asked about the recent protests in Cuba.

“You are now the most popular group, you move a lot of people. I would like to know the reaction you have about the new demonstrations in Cuba,” he said. Dayanoti in reference to the protests that occurred on the island on Sunday and Monday.

Raymelthe manager of the reggaeton duo, immediately reacted to the question and refused to let the artists give their opinion on what he considers “a political issue.”

“Don’t ask those questions. This is music. That’s why I asked you before the interview what you wanted to ask them. You can’t come here and ask those questions,” Raymel said.

However, the youtuber insisted and directed his question about the protests in Cuba specifically to Johayron. The singer apologized with an evasive response. He said that he had just gotten off a plane and hadn’t checked social media, but that after the concert he might respond.

Charly, for his part, left the scene immediately. He made some faces in front of the camera to try to relax the matter, and finally left his colleague standing, showing her face, in what was a singular closing of the interview.

Raymel said that he interrupted the interview because the reggaeton artists are returning to Cuba soon and anything they say about this political issue could damage their careers and even interfere in the lives of their relatives on the island. Those statements were recorded in the YouTuber’s audio.

The YouTube channel DaynotiShow It has varied entertainment content. He has 18.7K subscribers and is not one of the most famous, although he is beginning to become known in show business.

The concert of Charly & Johayron It was at Night Club 4K in Las Vegas this Monday. It was the closing of a successful tour of the United Stateswhich started in December 2023.

The artists are among the most popular in Cuban music and have several international hits. Among his best-known songs are: “Cupid”, “A copy of me”, or “My liar”.

Last Friday Charly & Johayron They premiered their song “Profeta”, a song that had already won the hearts of the public before its release.