They find 6 missing women in Celaya and detain 20 suspects

In Guanajuatothe prosecutor generates, Carlos Zamarripa Aguirre, announced that they found the bodies of the six women who disappeared in the state of Celaya on March 7 on a road near the community of Santa Rosa de Lima.

According to the prosecutor’s words, in the last 16 hours a series of operations were carried out in the Laja-Bajío area where they found evidence that some of them were murdered.

On Tuesday, March 7, six women disappeared in Celaya, Guanajuato state, and they were: Paulina Berenice Reséndiz (25 years old), Mariana Gutiérrez (19 years old), Yoselin Daniela Zamora (20 years old), Sandra Daniela Paredes (24 years old), Gabriela Barbosa (48 years old) and Rosa María Ramírez (42 years old).

They find some of the disappeared in Celaya

The women were reported missing in Celaya



According to what was reported by The Truth Newsthe prosecutor also said that 20 people are detained and involved, apart, in the kidnapping and murder of the young Jair.

The prosecutor also indicated that no line of investigation is ruled out and for this, human trafficking is contemplated.

He also said that they will reach the last consequences to investigate the reasons why these women were murdered, but no more information can be provided for now so as not to hinder the case because so far they are in the preliminary part.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: 8 women disappear in Guanajuato in less than a week

Women disappear in Celaya

The women were found after their report on March 7



During the past week, nine women disappeared in Celaya, Guanajuato, which suggests the situation surrounding the crime of forced disappearance in the entity.

Two of these women were found alive, and they were Sandra Martínez, who disappeared on March 10, was found on March 14, and Juana Cecilia Paredes González disappeared on March 9 after going to the Public Ministry to report the disappearance of her sister. .

The woman intuits that her sister could be one of the women that the prosecution found, and according to Carlos Zamarripa, she returned home anyway, her situation “was different.”

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news.