They highlight the work of the police before a man who tried to take his own life

Juarez City.- The timely intervention of municipal police from the University District prevented a man from jumping off a high bridge this afternoon, a task that was recognized by the head of the corporation, César Omar Muñoz Morales.

The head of the Municipal Police stated that they attended to an emergency situation shortly before 5:00 p.m. at the Sanders distributor and the Juan Gabriel road axis, where operators from the Emergency and Immediate Response Center (CERI) observed that a man descended from a white Ford truck and got on the edge of the overpass, intending to jump off.

In less than three minutes, two SSPM patrols arrived, one of them number 239, and shortly after the demarcation coordinator, Rafael González Corral, arrived, who was talking with the desperate man.

Mrs. Gabriela L., mother of the man, who was identified with the initials SGL for 26 years, arrived at the scene, who thanked the officers for having prevented a tragedy.

The man was taken to the SSPM Social Work area and was accompanied by his family at all times.