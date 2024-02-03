They identify a mother who tried to commit suicide after the death of her twins in Miami

The mother of three-year-old twins who were found dead this Friday morning inside a car on Interstate 95 in the northbound direction that connects with the Turnpike, in Miami-Dade, was identified as Shirlene Alcime.

Although the police are still investigating the facts and working on the reconstruction of the case, they did release the name of the woman, who is 42 years old, who was able to save herself despite the great blow she received when she fell onto the train tracks.

“I really loved my children,” said the children’s father. Milson Caldetspeaking in Haitian Creole and translated into Local 10 for a relative.

The mother is admitted in critical condition at the HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

A friend of Alcime, Suzette Walker Morant, said she couldn’t imagine her hurting children or trying to take her own life, she says. Local 10.

“That’s not her, there has to be something wrong with her to do something like that,” he said, while arguing that “the person I know would never do something like that. “It is really sad to know that children lost their lives so young, because she is not that kind of person,” she added.

The children were found unresponsive in a pickup truck in the northbound lanes of the freeway near the Turnpike extension and people called 911 shortly before 2:00 a.m. Friday.

The three-year-old boy and girl were transported to Jackson North Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.