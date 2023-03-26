They link six members of the CJNG

Mexico City- Six alleged members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) arrested after the persecution that left four dead, three police officers and a criminal, were linked to the process.

The foregoing for the crimes of aggravated qualified homicide, aggravated criminal association and registered property damage, in the Álvaro Obregón Mayor’s Office.

Regarding the hearings of the apprehended, the Prosecutor’s Office reported that the Control Judge ordered them preventive detention and five months for the closure of the investigations.

“Three men and the woman were also charged with the crime of attempted homicide, and four of them, possession of a firearm for the exclusive use of the Army, Navy and Air Force,” detailed the Prosecutor’s Office.

The seventh defendant, who is a minor, was linked this week.

The Secretary of Citizen Security, Omar García Harfuch, recognized the 14 policemen who confronted the criminals during the persecution that began in the State of Mexico and culminated in the City.