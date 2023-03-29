They mourn the death of a preacher on social networks

Juarez City.- Through social networks, the Christian community of Ciudad Juárez mourned the death of a well-known urban Christian music preacher and singer, who was a victim of violence this Tuesday morning.

This is Edgar Alejandro Salido, who under the name Hammer Espada spread positive messages to youth through rap, a genre to which he dedicated himself professionally for years.

According to the publications, the victim was doing drywall work in a commercial premises in the Praderas del Sur subdivision when he was attacked with bullets.

In the place it transpired that a cardboard with a message addressed to smugglers was located, for which on social networks the members of the evangelical churches mention that he could have been confused by his clothing since he was not engaged in this type of illegal activity.

On his Facebook pages, Hammer published his participation in massive events promoting the word of God, as well as his music videos, in addition to the fact that he also recorded rap songs for commercials.