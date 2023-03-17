They open criminal proceedings against a school supervisor for discrimination

After the link to criminal proceedings against Héctor Manuel B. was issued yesterday, for acts of discrimination based on gender, against a social worker, journalist and recently appointed prominent woman from Nuevo Casas Grandes, the Zona prosecutor Northwest, Imelda Guadalupe Marín Márquez indicated that they acted in accordance with the principles dictated by Governor María Eugenia Campos, of not allowing any person to violate a woman.

The defendant was imposed as a precautionary measure the prohibition to establish communication, as well as to refrain from going to the workplace and/or the home of the victim and his family.

According to the complaint of the victim and the investigations carried out by the Public Ministry, she works as a primary school assistant in Zone 96, where the accused acts as supervisor.

It is the case that she has allegedly constantly and continuously received humiliating treatment that affects her human dignity, since she has been discriminated against on several occasions because of her physical characteristics and sex.

Due to these facts, an accusation was made against Héctor Manuel B., imposing the aforementioned precautionary measures and the hearing regarding the connection or not to the process was set for this March 16 at 9:00 a.m.

The judge of criminal case 16/23 considered the elements provided by the social representation sufficient, based on Article 197, Sections III and IV of the State Penal Code, referring to the crime of discrimination, also setting two months for the investigation. complementary.