“Have a problem”: London police on trial

After a number of scandals at the London Metropolitan Police, the largest police unit in Great Britain is again faced with a shocking inventory.

“We clearly have a problem in the Metropolitan Police and we have to clearly name it and tackle it,” British Justice Minister Dominic Raab told LBC broadcaster today. “We can’t dodge it and pretend it’s just an isolated incident or two.”

Officials in the headlines for serious crimes

In recent years, officials have repeatedly been convicted of sometimes serious crimes, especially against women. The kidnapping, rape and murder of 33-year-old Londoner Sarah Everard by a police officer in March 2021 made headlines around the world.

Recently, another London police officer was sentenced to life imprisonment for several rapes and sexual assaults against several women.

“Guardian”: Report to Scotland Yard on Tuesday

According to The Guardian, an independent report on conditions at Scotland Yard, to be released on Tuesday, will reveal how deeply ingrained racism, sexism and homophobia are in the police force. It had been commissioned after the Everard case.

According to the newspaper, senior government and police officials who are already familiar with the content described the results as “terrible” and “horrific”. An interim report also painted a devastating picture.