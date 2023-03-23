What do you think? There is a high risk alert for Aguascalientes, Queretaro, Michoacán, Jalisco, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas for the theft of radioactive material at a property in Guanajuato.

In fact, the Civil Protection alert began in Salamanca, Guanajuato, where 4 industrial radiography containers and a Chevrolet truck were stolen from a building.

Foto: FOX.

All this happened during the early morning of March 22 and one day after the theft, the authorities ask people that if they have information about this radioactive material, they take a phone call at 911 or 800 111 3168 —in addition to giving safety recommendations.

They steal radioactive material and there is an alert in these states of Mexico

What we know about the theft of radioactive material is that it happened during the early morning of March 22, 2023, in a property located at Pánfilo Natera 205, in the Lázaro Cárdenas neighborhood in Salamanca —Yes, again in that same municipality, where in 2021 they reported the theft of industrial radiography equipment.

The good news is that the authorities have already found the truck, which was recovered hours after the robbery.

Photo: @CNPC_MX

But so far there is nothing of the 4 containers of industrial radiography.

Be careful, one of the concerns is that if people has direct contact with the extracted radioactive source of the containers, the consequences are permanent injuries and even fatal effects.

Photo: @CNPC_MX

For this very reason, if someone comes across this source, the best thing they can do is do not manipulate itestablish a security and protection perimeter with a radius of at least 30 meters and notify the authorities —go again: to the telephone numbers 911 or 800 111 3168.

the 4 containers

The National Commission for Nuclear Safety and Safeguards (CNSNS) was the one who received the report of the theft of radioactive material and Civil Protection has been in charge of spreading the word.

And to give us an idea of ​​the types of containers or, well, their characteristics, they shared this info:

The 4 containers are from the brands: Source Production & Equipment Co, model: SPEC-150, Serial No.: 2173. AEA Technology, model: DELTA 880, Serial No.: D2810. QSA Global Inc, model DELTA 880, Serial No.: D5824 and Industrial Nuclear Co., model IR100, Serial No.: 4829. Here they are we leave the photos of the stolen equipmentto give you a better idea:

Photo: @CNPC_MX



It may interest you