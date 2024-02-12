They try to rob Jada Pinkett’s house in Los Angeles

The city of stars, which is capital of international cinema for good and bad, has suffered in recent months a spike in assaults in the homes of the faces that make said audiovisual firmament shine. After what happened at the home of Keanu Reeveswhere some individuals misled the police with an anonymous call and They ended up escaping the scene of the robbery with firearms stolen, presumably, from the performer’s personal collection, and the raid on the home of Charlie Sheen, including strangulation attemptterror has chosen the direction of Jada Pinkett as the next stop on his fateful tour.

The person who leaked what happened was TMZ. According to the North American portal, the attempted intrusion took place at the beginning of last week. Two hooded individuals tried to enter the balcony of the actress’s house thinking that the building was empty., that no one was inside. But yes. It was eight in the afternoon. And just a few minutes later they were already retracing their steps at the speed of light: When they saw Pinkett the surprise was so great that they ran away. When the police arrived, there was no one there. Only Pinkett, halfway between shock and disbelief.

One gang, several assaults

The identity of the robbers remains in the shadows, a total unknown. It is also unknown what the specific objective of the individuals was. However, reconstructing a scene whose pieces seem to come together magnetically, The police have already opened the case as if it were an attempted robbery..

In that line, the main hypothesis of the research It considers that it is the same gang of robbers that has already spread terror and insecurity to the residents of the luxurious Californian neighborhood. That is, from the aforementioned American media it is contemplated that The architects of the robbery of Keanu Reeves are the same as those who devised the hit on Pinkett.

Nothing is said about the presence of more people in the house just at the time of the almost robbery. There has been speculation that his partner, Will Smith, from whom he confirmed that he separated years ago, was there; but the reality is that, effectively, nothing is said. The only thing that is commented is that In the city of stars there seems to be a band destined to remove the dust from the stars that make the West Coast sky shine.