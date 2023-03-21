This is between Osimhen and PSG

Victor Osimhen has become the hottest stock on the European forward market with furious performances for SSC Napoli. The fee for the 25-goal shooter is already estimated by the Italian media at a whopping 150 million euros. In view of the current impressions, this sum does not even seem completely absurd.

So only the richest clubs on the continent are eligible for an Osimhen commitment. One of them: Paris St. Germain. The Ligue 1 leaders may be playing well below their potential this season, but still have the Qatari government behind them as sponsors.

Meeting in the international break

How FT learned from the French capital, discussions are ongoing between PSG and Osimhen’s management. Squad planner Luis Campos has scheduled the next meeting with the players for the international break. The Parisians have thus secured a starting block in the upcoming race for the Nigerian’s commitment to a change.

However, no decision is expected from Osimhen in the coming months. The 24-year-old, who has a contract until 2025, would like to finish this historic season with Napoli before he has the announced, completely open-ended talks with his advisors.

Competitor United

Disadvantage PSG: Actually, it is said that England is Osimhen’s dream destination. Chelsea and Manchester United can draw hope from this. The Red Devils want to welcome an absolute top striker to Old Trafford in the summer. Osimhen is a candidate, as is England captain Harry Kane (29), but Tottenham Hotspur probably doesn’t want to lose to a league rival. This in turn fuels hope at Bayern, which has also been linked to Osimhen.