This is how Eugenio Derbez looked like Chabelo’s aide-de-camp on Televisa

Very few know that the famous actor Eugenio Derbez He was part of the “En Familia con Chabelo” teamsince he was one of the many hostesses that they hired for the famous Televisa Sunday programs.

It turns out that the famous Mexican film director was one of the aides-de-camp in charge of supporting the dynamics and games that were played with the public in “En Familia con Chabelo”.

It should be noted that it was the 61-year-old Eugenio Derbez himself, who in honor of the memory of his friend and colleague Xavier López “Chabelo” revealed this memory of the past.

Eugenio Derbez as Chabelo’s aide-de-camp

Eugenio Derbez as Chabelo’s aide-de-camp



Before Eugenio Derbez reached the top of Mexican television, he had the opportunity to work on the successful program “En Familia con Chabelo”, a moment that he relived with his followers.

It turns out that through his official Facebook account, the actor Eugenio Derbez recalled the time when he was one of the hostesses of the famous program “En Familia con Chabelo”.

Through a video in which he is seen working alongside the iconic character played by Xavier López, along with the message:

“Eternal Chabelo (1935 – 2023)”.

It should be noted that in the images you can see one of the usual dynamics that Chabelo did with the public attending the program, where two children are shown competing in teams to win some prizes, being a team led by Eugenio Derbez.

It seems that the dynamic consisted of a member of the team having to guess the drawing made by the leader based on a word unknown to the rest of the members.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: “En familia con Chabelo” returns to Televisa after 8 years

Derbez’s tribute to Chabelo

As if that were not enough, Eugenio Derbez also paid tribute to the iconic Chabelo, since he posted a comment on his Facebook post asking his followers what was the best memory they had of the iconic Chabelo.

It should be noted that hundreds of users of the social network began to remember, together with Eugenio Derbez, the best moments that Chabelo gave them over the years, who died on Saturday, March 25, 2023; news that was released by the family of the iconic television presenter.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!