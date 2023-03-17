“The Boston Strangler”: what the first reviews of the series with Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon say

An account of the pioneering reporters who broke the story of the famous Boston Strangler murders of the 1960s.

Created and directed by Matt Ruskin, The Boston Strangler (Boston Strangler) is a drama and intrigue film based on true events, which is just a few hours away from landing on Star+. However, the fact that it is not yet available is not an excuse for connoisseurs and specialists not giving their expected opinions on it.

The story follows the highly resourceful and somewhat underappreciated reporter, Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley), who becomes the first person (and woman) to link the murders of several women in Boston, at the hands of a mysterious man. Due to this chain of crimes and the indifference of his boss, he decides to delve into the shocking story of these events.

Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon star in “The Boston Strangler.” (20th Century Studios)

Who is Loretta McLaughlin?

She’s a young, happily married mother of three, as well as a lifestyle reporter for Record American, a newspaper that sees itself below its competitors. With the illusion of leaving the staff in which she feels cornered, and joining a more relevant area, the journalist discovers a link between the murders of several adult women and the Machiavellian signature of the murderer: a club tied around the neck of the victims. raped.

In this regard, her editor Jack (Chris Cooper) is reluctant to let her investigate, but later strikes a deal and gives her the green light to do so, with the help of a brave colleague, Jean Cole (Carrie Coon). This is how he begins his new personal and professional challenge.

“The Boston Strangler” opens on March 17, 2023. (Star+)

What is the critic saying about this new production?

Courtney Howard of The Variety is one of the first knowledgeable and critical figures in the industry who is referring to The Boston Strangler in a fairly broad way. “It makes a scathing denunciation of the botched and sexist police work that could have solved the case, and pays tribute to the two women who opened the investigation,” he said in a note. “Ruskin demonstrates great visual dexterity, placing his subjects strategically within the frame as a way of tracking his mindsets and motivations,” she added.

According to IndieWire’s Samantha Bergeson, “it chokes on the sexist analysis, but this well-researched film remains a breath of fresh air in the portrayal of on-screen violence in the ‘true crime’ genre.” “Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon are perfect investigators. Smart and powerfully understated, Ruskin has paid a smart, unsentimental homage to McLaughlin and Cole,” said Sheri Linden of The Hollywood Reporter.

Renowned actresses Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon star in “The Boston Strangler,” based on true events and directed by Matt Ruskin.

On the other hand, Brent Simon of AV Club, detailed: “Despite the talents of Knightley, Carrie Coon and Chris Cooper, this ‘true crime’ adaptation never solves the case.” Yet another reaction is from The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw: “A director like Jonathan Demme or David Fincher would have gone for the throat with this kind of material, but Ruskin seems a bit pushy,” he asserted.

The Boston Strangler is one of the most anticipated psychological thrillers of the month streaming, where Knightley and Coon shine together, and it’s already on Star+.

