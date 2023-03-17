They announce a lack of water this Friday in La Plata due to works: which neighborhoods will it affect

Absa will carry out works in La Plata this Friday, so residents of two neighborhoods could be left without water. In the midst of a battery of claims from those who have been suffering from problems with the vital service for months, the borrower announced that today they will face the repair and maintenance of two water pipes in our city.

The first one responds to the repair of a break detected on the North Aqueduct. “The execution of these works can generate a lack of water in Villa Castells and low pressure in the downtown area of ​​Gonnet,” they specified.

For its part, in Los Hornos, work will be done on the repair of the 150-millimeter pipe located on calle 140 between 54 and 55. In this sense, they reported that “the intervention will generate low pressure in the area delimited by streets 135 to 143; and from 52 to 60”.

In both cases, it is noted that the recovery of the service after the works can cause turbidity in the water. Given this, Absa recommends letting it run until it recovers its usual appearance.

“In the face of this type of eventuality, it is necessary to avoid using mains water for recreational consumption and filling pools; postponing car washes, as well as watering sidewalks and green spaces during the day. These practices reduce the stress of a necessary service for all”, indicated from the borrower. And they added that “in this way, it will be possible to migrate towards consumption habits consistent with instances of hydration and essential household chores that allow optimizing the availability of water to all users.”

Claims and complaints

As reported by EL DIA, in various parts of Tolosa, Ringuelet and Barrio Hipódromo they added their claims to the long list of areas where the water came out cloudy in homes and claimed for the normalization of the supply in a context of high demand for that service for the heat wave. “I called ABSA and they told me to be patient,” said residents of boulevard 83 between 117 and 118. We are fed up with sending us tickets in advance and providing us with a terrible service that is worthy of being given to another company ”, indicated a user.

In Ringuelet the water had a brown color, as described from 519 between 7 and 8. “We let it run so that the sediment from the pipe would come out but it did not change. Obviously, it is a problem in the ABSA network”, they pointed out. In Churrasco, Tolosa, they maintained that “the water comes out in brown threads, that is, we have very low pressure and it comes out cloudy on top of that,” a neighbor told this newspaper. From 529 between 117 and 118 described the same situation. “ABSA’s service is a fiasco, that’s not how it goes anymore,” said a front member. In Las Quintas they assure that in the area of ​​530 and 140 they have been without water for more than 10 days. “ABSA told us that the water tables have gone down and that they can’t do anything,” said a neighbor.

In this context, ABSA denounced that the perforations that the company has in 167 and 72 were vandalized; 167 and 66”, which affected the operation of the pumps that provide water to the integrated system of the Parque San Martín water lifting station, it was indicated.

The company stated that it intervened yesterday to recover the facilities. “In addition to these criminal episodes, there are power cuts that have been recorded in the Parque San Martín establishment since early morning,” he noted. These situations impacted the benefit, the company stated, generating low pressure in the area from 32 to 60; and from 19 to 31”, it was detailed.