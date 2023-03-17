Xi Jinping will visit Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week

Xi Jinping, the president of China, will visit Moscow next week, where he will meet with his Russian counterpart, in a demonstration of the rapprochement that the Asian giant has with its neighbors in relation to their war with Ukraine. This meeting is taking place “at the invitation of Vladimir Putin,” they reported.

Xi called Putin his “best friend” several times.

According to Moscow, the visit of the president of the Asian nation will take place from March 20 to 22 and both Xi Jinping and the Russian president will try to improve the relationship and cooperation between countries, in addition to the fact that this occurs “in the context of deepening relationships we have with China in the international arena”, they pointed out from the European government. This is the first trip that the Asian has made after being re-elected as president for a third term.

It is also the first time that the president of China will visit Putin from the beginning of the war that Moscow started with Kiev at the beginning of 2022, which once again shows a rapprochement between the two countries, despite the fact that the Asian giant had been “neutral” (although it did not denounce the invasion of its historical allies). The Beijing government He has tried to put himself in a role of mediator, although he blocked the G20 statements condemning the war and abstained from voting at the UN on the same issue.

It is Xi’s first visit as president since his re-election.

In recent weeks there has been a rapprochement by the Xi Jinping government with Ukraine, with the presentation of a plan to reach a ceasefire and start talks that lead to peace. The Chinese foreign minister spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart on Wednesday and, after this meeting, he stated: “Russia and Ukraine maintain the faith that they can reach dialogue and negotiation, in addition to not closing the door to a political solution, even if it’s a tough decision.”

Chinese vs. West

One of the important points during this last week was the presentation of a new plan by AUKUS, a group formed by Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, who announced the purchase of several nuclear submarines in order to increase the control they have in the Pacific Ocean.

During this week, the AUKUS announced the purchase of several nuclear submarines.

This measure upset Chinawhich saw this as a threat, due to the deteriorated relations they have with Washington due to various diplomatic and security clashes. “They ignore the concerns of the international community and risk a new arms race and nuclear proliferation,” they said from Beijing about this situation.