Smart balcony power plants: New generation in response to the VDE recommendation on the new 800W minimum limit

priwatt GmbH, one of the leading providers of balcony power plants, is now the first company to offer updateable balcony power plant sets. Equipped with intelligent inverter technology, the output power can be adjusted from 600 W to 800 W with an over-the-air update and complies with both current and future legal regulations.

with that private the first provider on the German market to Recommendation from the VDE has already implemented innovatively to introduce an 800-watt de minimis limit. In addition to well-known companies from the industry, the Federal Environment Agency and Federal Minister of Economics Dr. Robert Habeck, for following the recommendation of the VDE. A change in the law is expected this year.

“We pride ourselves on offering our customers technology today that meets tomorrow’s performance standards without the need for future hardware replacements“, says Kay Theuer, Managing Director of priwatt. “In this way, we can support all people in advancing their private energy transition in a sustainable, future-proof manner and with great strides.”

In addition to the over-the-air update, which is currently unique in Germany, the high-performance solar modules contained in the duo sets impress with an output of 405 / 410 watts. Thanks to integrated energy measurement, customers can use a free app to monitor power generation down to the minute via WiFi. At the same time, priwatt follows the highest data protection standards: The measured values ​​and user data are stored on German servers.

Further information and advice on the latest generation of priwatt balcony power plants are available in the online shop at www.priwatt.de to find.

About priwatt

priwatt is one of the leading providers of DIY solar power solutions in Germany. With the major goal of making the energy turnaround possible for everyone, the Leipzig green energy company offers both tenants and homeowners, regardless of age or technical know-how, inexpensive and simple alternatives to generate green electricity themselves and thus their own energy costs to lower.

