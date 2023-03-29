Threatened employees with a cleaver: the police are looking for a photo of a petrol station robber in Berlin-Rudow

A still unknown man is said to have attacked a gas station on Neuköllner Strasse in Berlin-Rudow in October 2022. The Berlin police are now looking for him with a photo from a surveillance camera.

The suspect had initially queued at the checkout of the gas station on October 25. Then he suddenly pulled out a cleaver. He threatened the 60-year-old employee and demanded money.

When the employee did not comply with the request, the suspect went behind the sales counter. There he searched several drawers. Eventually he left without taking anything. The man fled in the direction of Agnes-Straub-Weg. Nobody got hurt.

The police describe the suspect as follows:

20 to 25 years old

1.78 to 1.80 meters tall

very slim

light mustache

spoke German without an accent

had a blue cloth bag with him

wielded a cleaver with a silver blade

The man was wearing a mint green, slightly yellowish hooded jacket. He wore a white T-shirt underneath. The red trousers with a white stripe on the outside are probably jogging trousers. Shoes, gloves and face mask were black.

Investigators want to know who the man is and where he is. They are also asking for witnesses who may have something to do with the crime.

Information is welcome at the criminal police at Eiswaldtstraße 18 in 12249 Berlin-Lankwitz, on the telephone number 030-4664473119 or at any other police station. (tsp)

