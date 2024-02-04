“You have to be born again” exceeds 4 million on YouTube in less than a month

Without having yet completed a month on YouTube “You have to be born again”the distribution song that continues to sweep the networks, has already exceeded 4 million views.

El Chulo, Wampi, Dany Ome, Kevincito El 13 and Lex White put voice and rhythm to the song that never stops playing on the platforms.

After the achievement, its creators did not hesitate to thank the followers for supporting the song and with their reproductions making it an undisputed success.

“Thank you God” wrote El Chulo in an image reposted by Kevincito El 13 and Lex White.

“Thank you family for supporting us day after day and giving us love and a lot of affection, we love you,” commented Dany Ome – also through stories – about the same capture.

Wampi, for his part, celebrated that they remained “number 1 in Miami.”

But this is not the only dance challenge with which El Chulo is a trend on networks because his latest solo song, “With the waist”has not stopped adding videos and reels on the networks, since its preview.

The official video clip, which was released a day ago, already has more than 110 thousand views on its channel.