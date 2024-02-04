Curry erupts with 60 points, but Warriors lose

ATLANTA-. Another defeat of the Warriors took away Stephen Curry the desire to celebrate the second game with 60 points in his career.

Curry scored his best points of the season on Saturday, in the defeat of Golden State 141-134 in overtime against the Atlanta Hawks .

The Warriors star scored eight points in overtime to finish just two shy of his personal best of 62 at home against Portland in 2021. He made 22 of 38 field goals and 10 of 23 three-pointers, in addition to six free throws.

“It sucks that we didn’t get something out of this,” said Curry, whose team fell four games below the .500 mark (21-25).

Golden State is twelfth in the Western Conference.

“Of course, it’s frustrating not to come away with the win, knowing that a couple of plays here and there could have had a different result,” Curry lamented. “This just makes a frustrating season worse.”

Dejounte Murray finished with 19 points, Onyeka Okongwu had 22 and a career-high 16 rebounds, and Jalen Johnson 21.

The Hawks have taken advantage of a six-game homestand to win four in a row, matching their best streak of the season.

Jonathan Kuminga’s eight-game streak of scoring more than 20 points for Golden State ended when he fouled out with 16 points in regulation.

Golden State rookie guard Brandin Podziemski limped off the court but returned in the second period.

Hawks forward Saddiq Bey, who sprained his left ankle Friday night, was ruled out before the game while Dario Saric missed his second straight game.

Garrison Matthews started and De’Andre Hunter was limited by injury.

Source: AP