Viviendas Procrear: how to sign up to participate in the raffles and how much money you can receive | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Wednesday March 29, 2023 | 9:15 a.m.

The Procrear II plan continues underway, for which more than 40,000 homes are under construction, to which must be added those who access finished units that are delivered turnkey in urban developments that are being carried out in different parts of the country.

Thousands of families manage to access and others are attentive to the calls made by the Ministry of Territorial Development and Habitat to have the opportunity to realize the dream of the house and stop paying rent.

Among the options of Procrear II are offered the individual financing of Casa Propia that make it possible to build 40 types of houses through prototypes that are built both by the traditional wet and dry system.

From February 2021 to date, there are 87,000 homes between completed and under construction on own lots or lots provided by the program.

Participate in Own House

To participate, you must enter the corresponding website and follow the raffles in which those who will be able to access the credits are announced. Thus, land must be available and enter the following link: https://www.argentina.gob.ar/habitat/casapropia.

Some of the requirements that are needed are posted below:

– The maximum credit term is 30 years; with a 0% rate and an adjustment formula called Casa Propia (this coefficient takes into account the lowest indicator between the average salary variation of the last year and the average inflation of the same period. In addition, by recognizing that the increase in salaries may vary according to the branch of activity, it incorporates the Salary Variation Coefficient with a capacity of 0.9%).

– It is necessary to be an Argentine natural or by option, or a foreigner with permanent residence.

– You must have a valid National Identity Document.

– Have income from formal jobs, retirement and/or pensions. The sum of the net monthly income of the family group must be between 1 and 8 Minimum, Vital and Mobile Salaries (SMVyM). Be between the ages of 18 and 64 at the time of enrollment.

– Not be owners or co-owners of real estate, with the exception of the cases provided for in the Bases and Conditions.

– Not registering an unfavorable financial record in the last 9 months.

– Land that is located in closed or private neighborhoods, that its appraisal exceeds $3,500,000, or that is not owned by the applicants (except direct family members) will not be accepted. You must have a title deed to the property / bill of sale or suitable instrument in the case of land from public bodies.

It will only be possible to build the Housing Models of the Program (with the exception of those who build at the bottom or above their parents’ house). The credit must be used for the construction of single, family and permanent occupation housing and not exceed 60 square meters of surface. The construction of each type must always be accompanied by a professional and the corresponding approved plan will be required in each case.

Luciano Scatolini, who heads the Secretariat of Territorial Development of the Nation, an area that has Procrear II in its orbit, told Infobae that “it is very easy to register. I advise people to do it when a line opens through the website and wait for the result of the draw. More than 2 million people signed up for the different draws carried out”.

To build homes of up to 60 m2, an average of up to $15 million is loaned and financed, with an amount that will be updated before the next draw. The form of payment is with Home Own Credit up to 30 years that cannot exceed 25% of the income of the beneficiaries.

In fiscal lands

Scatolini suggested that lines of action must be distinguished. “We also have Urban Developments that are works carried out on public land or acquired by the Trust. There we deliver turnkey homes. In Procrear 1 there were 23,000 and in Procrear 2 between finished and underway there are 17,500 units ”, he highlighted.

This year more than 10,000 homes will be drawn in CABA, Chaco, Buenos Aires, Santa Fe, Santa Cruz, Córdoba, San Luis, Neuquén, Río Negro, La Rioja, San Juan and Mendoza.

To participate in this line, some of the requirements are detailed below:

– Not having benefited from housing plans in the last ten (10) years.

– Not having, both the owner and the co-owner, real estate registered in their name, neither as owners nor as co-owners, at the time of starting the registration process. With the exception of the cases detailed in the Bases and Conditions.

– Have the current National Identity Document (DNI or Enrollment Book or Civic Book) of all the members of the application at the time of starting the process.

– Be Argentines or foreigners with permanent residence in the country.

– Present Certificate of Disability if applicable.

– Demonstrate net monthly income of the cohabiting family group –both the applicant and their spouse or cohabiting partner– between 1 SMVyM and 10 SMVyM. The minimum income necessary to access a certain home may vary depending on the property and the type selected. According to the information declared in the form, it will be indicated whether or not there are available typologies.

The participants, when completing the registration form, may include only one co-owner. In the case of participants with married marital status, the spouse will automatically be considered co-owner.

The owner and the joint owner must be married, have a common-law union or common-law union.

They are also plans for a maximum of 30 years adjusted by the Casa Propia formula.

How much do those who were beneficiaries pay?

Those who today pay their monthly fee for the construction of their home pay about $12,000 and those who accessed their home in an Urban Development, $30,000 per month.