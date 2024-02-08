This is how the semifinals are played today in the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series

MIAMI.- After a historic night at LoanDepot Park in which the Venezuelan pitcher (Tiburones de La Guaira) completed the second game without hits or runs in the history of the Caribbean Series, this afternoon the finalists of the 66th edition of the Caribbean tournament, which is being played for the third time in Miami.

With the roof open for the first time, as reported by Jorge Bauzá, the team from Panama (Federales de Chiriquí) faces their counterpart from the Dominican Republic (Tigres del Licey) from 3:00 pm to seek a ticket to the final to be played this Friday.

Yesterday, the Panamanians beat the Dominicans 3-1 to finish second after the night victory of Venezuela (Tiburones de La Guaira).

The Venezuelans who led the round robin of this series will have to face Curacao (Suns) in the second hour (8:00pm).

If Venezuela and the Dominican Republic win, the representatives of these countries will meet again in the final like the last edition in which the Tigres were crowned, although the Llanero team that won was the Leones del Caracas.