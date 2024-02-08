Taylor Swift arrives in Tokyo to revolutionize Asia with The Eras Tour

TOKIO.- Recently crowned at the awards Grammy, American superstar Taylor Swift starts in Tokio his triumphant tour in Asia and the Pacific, where a dedicated public waits impatiently for the artist.

More than a thousand fans stoically endured the cold in Tokyo in endless lines to try to buy the singer’s products, before her four concerts in the Japanese capital.

These dates are part of his world tour Eras Tourwhich has broken records raising more than $1 billion.

“Hello, we are the Swifties of Taiwan,” could be read on a banner with photos of the singer, next to the Tokyo Dome, a stadium with capacity for 55,000 people where the concerts will be held.

The luckiest managed to get tickets through a lottery, and some of them traveled thousands of kilometers to see the megastar.

“We came to Japan just for the concert, because we couldn’t buy tickets in Australia,” Ebony Donohue, 18, told AFP. “I’m so eager to finally see her. All her music is so different. You can relate to her easily, she’s strong and surprising,” adds this Australian fan.

Many of her followers, wearing miniskirts and T-shirts with the initials TS, took photos in front of the stadium, before this concert that some had been waiting for for years.

“I’ve been listening to their songs since I was in school,” says Saya Matsuo, a 25-year-old Japanese. “It’s the first time I’m going to see her in concert and I’m super excited,” she says.

From Tokyo to Las Vegas

The Taylor Swift phenomenon reached its peak on Sunday, after the 34-year-old artist entered pop history by winning a fourth Grammy for best album of the year, beating Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.

After her last concert in Japan on Saturday, the singer will fly directly to Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowl, one of the biggest annual events on the American calendar and where her boyfriend Travis Kelce, star of the Kansas City Chiefs, plays.

Their media affair has been criticized in the United States by right-wing personalities, who spread a conspiracy theory according to which this relationship is actually a plot to fix the famous American Football League (NFL) final. And it could even influence the presidential elections in November.

After this parenthesis, the pop diva has to cross the Pacific again to perform in Australia and Singapore. She will then land in Europe, to continue with this multimillion-dollar tour.

Travel giant Amadeus has seen an extraordinary increase in interest in the cities covered by Swift’s tour in the Asia-Pacific region.