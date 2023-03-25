This is the possible setlist that Billie Eilish would play in Tecate Pal Norte 2023

The wait in Mexico is about to end. Billie Eilish will arrive with a great setlist and for the first time in Monterrey thanks to the Tecate Pal’ Norte 2023 editiona festival that this year will have the American singer as one of its most anticipated headliners by the Mexican public.

In 2020 Billie Eilish was going to head out on her Where world tour Do We Go? after his first show in Mexico, which he gave around November 2019. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to cancel said tour and we are left with the desire.

Billie Eilish will return to Mexico this 2023. Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish will arrive in Monterrey for the first time with Tecate Pal’ Norte

Since then, the singer’s fans have been waiting for the return of Billie Eilish in Mexico and it will be just Tecate Pal’ Norte who will make it a reality, since the composer and singer will visit the land of roast beef with his current tour ‘Happier Than Ever, The World Tour’

As you remember, Billie Eilish released her second album ‘Happier Than Ever’ in July 2021, a record with which he will make three visits in Mexico: in the CDMX Sol Forum, on March 29; on April 2 in the VFG arena, in Guadalajara, and on March 31 in Tecate Pal’ NorteMonterrey.

Fechas de la gira from ‘Happier Than Ever, The World Tour’, by Billie Eilish. Photo: Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish returns to Mexico with her tour ‘Happy Than Ever, The World Tour’

For those who saw Billie Eilish in her debut in Mexico (here we remind you how she was that night), you know that seeing the 21-year-old artist on stage is a guarantee. Especially when we see on the setlist songs like “Bury a Friend”, “Bad Guy”, “when the party’s over” and more.

But now we must remember that Billie Eilish brings more songs for her return to Mexico, so her presentation at Tecate Pal’ Norte 2023, scheduled for the first day of the festival, It will surely be among the best shows of said royal event.

Billie Eilish will arrive in Monterrey for the first time thanks to Tecate Pal Norte. Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish will present her second studio album in Mexico

We are preparing for the Billie Eilish concerts in Mexico, but mainly for the one in Tecate Pal’ Norte 2023. And thinking precisely about that Here we list the songs that he will surely play at the Monterrey festival.

It is worth mentioning that this list considers the songs that Billie Eilish has performed at other festivals in Latin America, although we could probably listen to one or another song that the singer has not interpreted on his current tour.

Billie Eilish at day 1 of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 on March 17, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. Photo: Getty Images

Here we leave you the possible setlist of Billie Eilish in Tecate Pal’ Norte 2023

1.- Bury a friend

2.- I din´t change my number

3.- NDA

4.- Therefore I Am

5.- My strange addiction

6.- I don’t wanna be you anymore / lovely

7.- You should see me in a crown

8.-Billie Bossa Nova

9.- Goldwing

10.- Oxytocin / Copycat

11.- Shape

12.- I love you / Your power

13.- TV

14.- OverHeated

15.- Bellyache / ocean eyes / bored

16.- Getting older

17.- Lost cause

18.- When the party’s over

19.- All the good girls go to hell

20.- Everything i wanted

21.- Bad Guy

22.- Happier than ever

