This Saturday the sixth edition of Pedestrian Night arrives

This Saturday, March 18, Pedestrian Night returns, a bet of the municipality that became a brand of the city. In this its sixth edition and the first of 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., the massive event for the whole family will have cultural and artistic proposals, fairs, gastronomy, food trucks, commercial premises with discounts, galleries and open terraces and DJs live, which will take place in the Córdoba and San Martín pedestrian streets.

As always, the squares and pedestrians will be privileged scenarios for multiple activities and interventions.

In the Pringles square there will be live bands, there will be the DJ Eugenia Rov, you can enjoy the Rosario Diseña Fair and the Abarrote gastronomy, while in the Montenegro square a program will be developed on the esplanade of the Roberto Fontanarrosa Cultural Center that involves to DJ Piña Fantasma, Banda Verde, the Italian Institute of Cumbia All Star, and as a closing the presentation of Mamita Peyote with a spatial intervention by Micelio. While inside the CCRF you can enjoy two exhibitions, one with unpublished drawings on Sacco and Vanzetti by Roberto Fontanarrosa, and the other by Cuban cartoonist Ángel Boligán.

The Mercado de las Artes will be installed in Plaza 25 de Mayo, where artists from the city will exhibit and market their production. There will be no shortage of the traditional Aguaribay and El Roperito Rosario fairs, and you can listen to jazz with the Tunnel Quintet and Jazzigasinos Quintet.

As for pedestrians, there will be a Toys Point in Córdoba between Entre Rìos and Mitre, and a Printed Art Point in Córdoba between Miter and Sarmiento, while at the intersection of Córdoba and San Martín (it extends towards Maipú and towards Rioja) will install the classic and convening Fair of Independent Publishers, Old and virtual bookstores and Vinyls.

The Arriba Rosario Artisans Fair will also be part of the movement, which will be located in Córdoba between Sarmiento and San Martín, while in San Martín between Mendoza and San Juan you can find the Textile Entrepreneurs Fair.

In addition, there will be a microstage at the corner of Córdoba and Entre Ríos with the Che Bochinche show and Escenario Latin, and another microstage at San Martín 960 with Idilio and DJ GYTO

Different downtown terraces join the event with gastronomic proposals, drinks and DJs, as will various galleries, with special activities and open businesses.

Likewise, the Municipal Bank of Rosario accompanies this new edition of Pedestrian Night with discounts of up to 30% and 3 interest-free installments in participating businesses.