This was Cimafunk’s time on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys

Cuban singer and songwriter Erik Alejandro Rodríguez, better known by his stage name Cimafunksaid present at the Grammy 2024. Some awards she was up for nominated in the ‘Best Global Music Performance’ categorywhich ultimately won the song “Pashto”, by Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain with Rakesh Chaurasia.

From his time on the red carpet at the most important music awards, Cimafunk posted a compilation of photos and videos in which we see him posing for photographers as well as sharing with other artists.

“GRAMMYS 2024 red carpet @recordingacademy Thanks to @ibrahimmaaloufofficial @tankandthebangas and the entire team that made this nomination possible #todocolores. Congratulations to all the nominated artists and thank you for your music,” the singer wrote next to this publication, which he made react to other Cuban artists such as Leoni Torres or Diana Fuentes, as well as dozens of followers who congratulated him for being in the awards.

The native of Pinar del Río was nominated for his song “All Colors”, a song by Franco-Lebanese trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf for which he was summoned along with Tank and The Bangas. The category in which he competed for the golden gramophone was introduced in 2022 to honor international performers who showcase “non-European indigenous traditions.”

In addition to Cimafunk, there was another Cuban nominee on the list of nominees: Omara Portuondo, who was up for the Grammy for ‘Best Tropical Latin Album’ for Life.

Other Cubans who also enjoyed the evening in Los Angeles this February 4 were the Estefans. Emilio shared photos of the beautiful night he had with his wife Gloria at the 66th Grammy Awards.