What are the eligibility requirements?

MIAMI.- The Florida Medicaid program is a partnership between the State and Federal governments, and provides health coverage for some select categories of low-income people in Florida.

To be eligible for and receive Florida Medicaid benefits, you must be a resident of the state and a legal resident of the United States, or a U.S. citizen, and must require health assistance/insurance. Its purpose is to improve the health of those people who would otherwise be left without medical care or their children, so it is a solidarity program to provide health support in a supportive manner.

Your economic situation must be in a range characterized as low or very low. You must also qualify in other areas defined by the program.

Be pregnant, or be responsible for a child 18 years of age or younger

Be blind, or have a disability or there must be a member of your household with a disability or be 65 years of age or older.

To qualify, you must have an annual household income (before taxes) that is less than or equal to the following amounts, as noted below:

INGRESOSMEDICAID.jpg

Each state decides the full range of benefits it covers through Medicaid, a health platform that has eleven regional offices that serve beneficiaries and service providers. To locate the office closest to you, visit the Beneficiary Information website.

Medicaid emerged as part of the Social Security Act of 1965. The original law gave states the option to receive federal funds to help provide health care coverage to children from low-income families, relative caregivers those children and blind and disabled people. Over time, the federal government has tightened the rules and requirements for state Medicaid programs.

In Florida, Medicaid services are administered by the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), but Medicaid eligibility is generally determined by the Department of Children and Families (“DCF”). in English) or the Social Security Administration for people who qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

