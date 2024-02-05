What a rhythm! Milan, son of El Chacal, touches his followers with an adorable dancing video

Milan, son of El Chacal and his partner La Leidy, is quite an Instagram star. The eldest son of the Cuban singer has more than 150 thousand followers on the social network, where he has an account managed by his parents, who share adorable photos and also tender videos that manage to melt their hearts. followerswho love to see the children of the Cuban singer with his partner.

In a new video that they posted in the stories we can see the couple’s first-born dancing next to a girl in front of the television while the video clip for “Llegaron los DJ’s” plays. To eat it!

The song by Dj Yus, Dj Keypo and Anarkiologo plays on television while the child, who will soon turn 3 years old, moves to the rhythm of the song.

In November, El Chacal’s second daughter was born with La Leidy, who has formed a beautiful family with their two little ones: Milan and Paris.