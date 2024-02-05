Electoral Court of El Salvador orders to process minutes manually

SAN SALVADOR.- He Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of El Salvador admitted a series of problems that have “difficult” the transmission of the preliminary results of the elections this Sunday, after having barely managed to publish the data relating to 31% of the presidential election scrutiny.

The electoral body, after an extraordinary meeting, urged the vote receiving boards to prepare the minutes manually in the processes to elect the president and the members of the Legislative Assembly of the Central American country, according to a note released by the TSE itself.

The TSE ordered that the minutes must be scanned and photographed as evidence and subsequently sent to the TSE in physical and photographic form.

He attributes this decision to “multiple actions” that complicated the transmission, to the “lack of security paper” and to “other factors beyond the control of the TSE”, without going into more details about the failures that would be occurring in the process. from which in principle they have emerged as winners President Nayib Bukele and his party, New ideas.

At noon this Monday, 70.25% of the minutes of the presidential election were scrutinized, and only 5.06% of the legislative ones, according to the TSE.

According to these data, Bukele’s Nuevas Ideas party gathers 1.6 million votes out of the total of 1.9 million valid votes, which gives it 83% of the votes.

Yesterday, Sunday, Bukele, who was seeking re-election, declared himself the winner of the elections.

An hour after the polls closed, Bukele announced that he won re-election with more than 85% of the votes and that he swept away almost the entire Congress, according to a message posted on his account on the social network fireworks in the capital.

“According to our numbers, we have won the presidential election with more than 85% of the votes and a minimum of 58 of the 60 deputies of the Legislative Assembly,” he said on X (formerly Twitter). “The record in the entire democratic history of the world,” she added.

Doubts

The Salvadoran press reported this Monday alleged irregularities in the electoral process and cited “internal sources” of the TSE. Among the anomalies cited by TSE sources, it stands out that at one point during the count, the number of votes exceeded the total number of those registered on the electoral roll, said the newspaper La Prensa Gráfica.

Furthermore, in several municipalities in the country, such as Soyapango, Santa Tecla, Mejicanos, Ciudad Delgado, Apopa and Ilopango, there were Internet failures and the TSE did not deliver the necessary equipment on time to send the minutes.

”The numbers they have presented do not make any sense, they have too many inconsistencies. “This is a very serious error,” said another source from the organization cited by the same newspaper.

Source: With information from Europa Press / La Prensa Gráfica