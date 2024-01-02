This was Eduardo Antonio’s first show in 2024

Eduardo Antonio He started the new year with his batteries charged, his first show at Tamalazo de Krome this January 1st was all the way.

Pure glamor was exuded by El Divo de Cuba on stage with a look that suited him phenomenally: white suit, shirt and pants with silver sequins to continue shining.

To his Tamalazo audience he fell in love with each performancebut not only did he sing romantic songs, he also created a lot of fun with his collaboration with Miss Dayana “Amor y Guerra.”

A very special moment was when a lady from the audience dared to sing “El Rey”, while the Cuban artist joined in the applause of those present.

Once again the dancers stole the show and El Divo found himself trapped between them and had no choice but to show your best moves.

After such a great start to the year, Eduardo Antonio made his first appearance on television this Tuesday, presenting the song “K Borrachera” with Eddy Borges on Univision’s “Despierta América.”