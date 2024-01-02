Israel attacks Hamas office on the outskirts of Beirut

Beirut, Lebanon .- At least four people died this Tuesday in an Israeli drone attack against an office of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas in the south of Beirut the capital of Lebanon local media reported.

“Four people were martyred and several others were injured in an attack on the Hamas office,” located in the southern suburbs of Beirut, the movement’s stronghold. Hezbollah backed by Iran, reported the Lebanese national news agency (NNA).

The number two of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Saleh al-Arouridied this Tuesday in an Israeli bombing in the south of Beirut, the capital of Lebanontwo Lebanese security officials told AFP.

According to one of these sources, Al Arouri was killed along with his bodyguards in an attack on the Hamas office in the southern suburb of Beirut, a stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement. The Palestinian Islamist group’s television, for its part, reported the “murder” of one of its leaders.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister condemns Israeli bombing of Hamas office. For its part, Hamas claims that the murder of his number two will not stop the “resistance.”

Source: AFP