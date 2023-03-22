Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Guido Pella LIVE NOW: minute by minute of the first round of the Miami Open

The Peruvian tennis player lost in the first round of his first Miami Open Masters 1000.

game and set for Guido Pella. The Argentine tennis player gets his pass to the next round in Miami Open.

The Peruvian public was present in Miami to support Juan Pablo Varillas.

Game for Juan Pablo Varillas. The game remains 5-2 advantage for Guido Pella.

Advantage for Juan Pablo Varillas in the last point where Guido Pella could win.

Guido Pella He has recovered and defends very well with his open game.

The Peruvian tennis player fights point by point his stay in his first Masters 1000.

Juan Pablo Varillas won the first set, but lost the second.

John Paul Varillas wins the first point of the third set with his serve. The Argentine tennis player leads 2-1.

unforced error by John Paul Varillas and gives the advantage to Guido Pella in the first game of the third set.

He started the third and final set on court 5 of the Masters 1000 of the Miami Open.

Statistics of Juan Pablo Varillas during the second set.

The national tennis player, Juan Pablo Varillas falls in the second set 6-3.

Guido Pella has been surpassing John Paul Varillas 5-3 in the second set.

The Argentine tennis player manages to make the difference during the second set. However, the first peruvian racket point to point fight

Guido Pella He complains to the referee, apparently he is complaining about the attending public.

‘Juanpi’ He leaves it in the net and loses the third game.

No points for the Peruvian, Lump he takes the third game without any problem.

Unforced error by the Argentine. Juan Pablo tie the second game. Score equalized 1-1.

Despite the good defense of rodsthe Argentine ends up defining on the net.

New set for ‘Juanpi’ The national athlete extends his advantage over Guido Pella. (6-1)

Excellent definition on the net Juan Pablo. Score 5-1 in favor of the Peruvian.

Double fault from the Argentine and break point for rods.

After saving three break points, the national tennis player manages to keep the next game for 4-1.

excellent comeback of John Paul Varillas. The Peruvian wants to take the fifth game.

The Peruvian sends her out. Wide advantage for Lump.

With a good defense ‘Juanpi’ remains above the Argentine. The match goes 3-1.

After two wasted advantages, John Paul Varillas takes the third game of the match.

Break opportunity for the Peruvian tennis player.

The score is even. Juan Pablo He will try to beat the Argentine in the next game.

Peruvian fans cheering on the first Peruvian racket from Miami.

Peruvian fans cheer from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

It recovers rods and manages to take the first game. The match is 1-0 in favor of the Peruvian.

The match started. The first point he takes Guido Pella.

The raffle was made. ‘Juanpi’ goes to serve, Lump he won and chose to receive.

The start of the duel is agreed for 1:05 p.m. (Peru).

John Paul Varillas and Guido Pella pre-heating is underway.

The duel between Huesler and Ramos Viñolas ended. Soon the heating will begin John Paul Varillas.

The game is delayed because the duel between Marc-Andrea Huesler (Switzerland) and Albert Ramos Vinolas (Spain).

For his part, John Paul Varillas arrives with quite positive results, because this year he has had the opportunity to play tournaments ATP. So far, Varillas has nine victories so far in 2023.

Guido Pella He is recovering his level after suffering an injury in 2021, which kept him away from the courts for a few months. The two times they met, ‘Juanpi’ he fell easily, however, today the level of the national tennis player is another.

The match between the Peruvian and the Argentine will be played on pitch 5 of the Hard Rock Stadium.

John Paul Varillas training prior to what will be his debut against the Argentine Guido Pella for the first round of Miami Open.

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Guido Pella: schedules in the world

Peru: 11:30 a.m.

Argentina: 1:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 12:30 p.m.

Brazil: 1:30 p.m.

Chile: 1:30 p.m.

Colombia: 11:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.

Spain: 5:30 p.m.

United States: 11:30 a.m.

Mexico: 10:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.

John Paul Varillas He will debut in his first Masters 1000 on Wednesday, March 22 against Guido Pella at 11:20 a.m. in Peru for round 64 of the ATP in Miami. The Peruvian tennis player has previously faced Pella twice in 2014 and 2017. In both matches, the Argentine tennis player managed to beat him by double 6.

Likewise, the match will be broadcast on the platform streaming StarPlus for all of South America and can be seen through court 5. In addition, you can follow the score live from the page of the Miami Open.

The national athlete managed to qualify directly for the main draw of the Miami Open thanks to his position in the ATP ranking (88th), since the Spanish Rafael Nadal He suffered an injury for which he had to withdraw from Indian Wells and Miami Open, which allowed the first Peruvian tennis player to go from alternating number five to ‘main draw’.

Juan Pablo Varillas will face Guido Pella in round 64 of the Miami Open.

While the Argentine tennis player was off the courts for almost a year and a half, he continues to recover since he returned to play in November of last year. Like Varillas, he has participated in the australian open, he Cordova ATP and the Argentina Open, where despite the fact that he fell in the first round, in all the games he played he left fighting.

His last appearance was in Indian Wells. During ‘the fifth grand slam‘, as they call it. Pella managed to beat the Brazilian tennis player Thiago Monteiro 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the first round, but was defeated in the next match against the Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor by 7(7)-6(3),7(7)-6(4).

Juan Pablo Varillas achieves a historic classification to the Miami Masters 1000.

The first national racket has managed to overcome the Top 100 after 13 years and managed to ascend to position 76, his best ATP rankings Until now. He currently ranks 88th in the world rankings. Varillas became the fourth Peruvian tennis player to make history behind Jaime Yzaga, Pablo Arraya and Luis Horna.

The national tennis player started the year in great shape. He participated in the australian open, where they won two qualifiers and fell in the third, however they qualified for the main draw as ‘lucky loser‘ and in a great match he lost 3-2 against the German Alexander Zverev (16 ATP).

Later, he also attended the Chilean Challenger, where he lost in the round of 16 against the Argentine Facundo Díaz Acosta 2-1. While in the Cordoba Open fell in the first round against the Serbian dusan lajovic. Then he came to the ATP 250 tournament in Buenos Aires, although it is where he currently lives and trains daily, he could not stand out.

However, upon reaching the Argentine Open, where he played from the previous phase of the qualification, then in the first round he played against the Portuguese Sousa. then came Dominic Thiem, who was number three in the world. In the quarterfinals, ‘Juanpi‘ pitted Lorenzo Musetti (20 ATP)He defeated the three tennis players and thus reached the semifinal stage against Cameron Norrie (12 ATP), who defeated the national representative by two sets to zero.

Juan Pablo Varillas will debut at the Masters 1000 in Miami.

Finally, in the Rio Open he forcefully beat the French Hugo Gaston (106 ATP) by two sets to zero, and in the round of 16 he fell against the Argentine Sebastian Baez (35 ATP) for 2-0. His last tournament was in Santiago, the Chilean Open, where he lost in the first round to the local tennis player Nicholas Jarry.