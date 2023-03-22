IMSS Pension: What factors are taken into account to define the monthly payment?

According to Dalia Martínez Rubio, head of the Department of Economic Benefits of the State Delegation of the IMSS Sinaloa, the IMSS pension It varies from person to person due to three factors.

The IMSS 2023 Calculator uses these three factors to calculate a pension. If a worker has a high salary and many weeks of contributions, the amount of his pension will be increased considerably.

If you have a lot of salary and few weeks, it is possible that the amount of your pension will fall below the guaranteed minimum. If you have many weeks and little salary, the weeks can help a lot in the amount of the pension in law 73.

How is the IMSS 2023 pension payment calculated?

Age, weeks of contribution and average salary are considered



The elements used to calculate the pension are average salary, weeks of contributions and age. These elements are used to determine the amount with which the worker retires, which means that the amounts among the pensioners are very unequal.

Law 73 establishes that 500 weeks are needed to retire. If the worker has more weeks of contributions than that, the IMSS pays them as an increase to the weeks of contributions, which makes the amount of the pension grow.

Because of this you may be wondering What percentage of my salary goes to the IMSS?Currently, the fixed fee is 20 percent of the monthly UMA and its payment corresponds to the employer.

Modality 40 allows the worker to retire with the last registered salary or higher without exceeding 25 times the Update Unit of Measure (UMA). There is also the option that, due to some situation, the worker has not paid their contributions for two months or even a year. In this case, when requesting readmission, the person can modify her salary in Modality 40.

For those who have doubts about pension issues, they can enter the page www.imss.gob.mx/tramites, where they can also check the weeks they have contributed to the IMSS.

When do you deposit the IMSS 2023 Pension?

To retire with the Law of 73 you need 500 weeks of contributions



If you wonder When do they pay the pension?with respect to payment schedule for pensioners 2023the dates for the deposit of retired seniors are as follows:

Payment January 2023: January 2, includes the second part of the bonus

February 2023 payment: January 31

Payment of March 2023: February 28

Payment of April 2023: March 30

Payment of May 2023: April 28

Payment of June 2023: May 31

Payment of July 2023: June 29

Payment of August 2023: July 28

Payment of September 2023: August 21

Payment of October 2023: September 29

Payment of November 2023: October 31

First fortnight of November: payment of the first part of the Christmas bonus

December payment: November 30

What documents are needed to request the pension?to carry out this procedure, if you already meet the requirements for the IMSS pensionsuch as the minimum number of weeks contributed and the retirement age, you must present the following documents:

Pension application. It will be filled out by IMSS staff and delivered for your signature

Valid official identification

Any document or means of identification issued by the IMSS, the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (INFONAVIT) or a Retirement Fund Administrator (AFORE), which contains the Social Security Number (NSS) and the name of the insured

Proof of address

Unique Population Registry Code (CURP)

Statement of the Individual Account

Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC) with homoclave

Document in which the account number and Standardized Bank Code are identified, in favor of the applicant to receive the pension payment

Certified copy of the Birth Certificate, Adoption Certificate or Acknowledgment

