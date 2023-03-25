Wow: There are already more cyclists in London than people in cars

Very, very, very, very good news. A report was recently made public revealing that during rush hour there are more cyclists in London than people behind the wheel.

This report was produced by the London City Council Transport and Planning Committee.

Foto: Getty Images

The last review and analysis of traffic in London was carried out on November 23 last year, in 2022. This information reveals that the volumes of motor vehicles (cars and motorcycles) during the day are at approximately 80% compared to levels prior to the pandemic, in 2019.

On the other hand all-day cycling volumes are up 102% compared to pre-pandemicwhile those for pedestrians were located at 63%.

“As in 2019, cyclists in London accounted for the largest vehicular mode during rush hour on city streets. Similarly, people walking accounted for more than half of all observations during rush hour, walking remains by far the main way people get around city streets”, reads in the report.

Foto: Getty Images

According to the London government report, long-term trends observed from monitoring 12 sites show that car use is declining while bicycle use is increasing.

“Motor vehicle volumes have fallen 64% since 1999, while that bicycle volumes have increased by 386%“, it reads. This shows that more and more cyclists in London opt for this means of transport.

Have you heard of 15 minute cities? In European countries like England or France this concept of 15-minute city or quarter-hour city It has made a good noise to the point of raising debates between people who are committed to sustainable mobility and those who are very distrustful.

A central part of a city 15 minutes away is to take the use of cars to the background —and in this way, put a stop to the despapaye that usually builds up in cities due to traffic, the use of cars and pollution. Here we just tell you more about it.

