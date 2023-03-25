Former Trump advisers will have to testify before a jury for assault on the Capitol

Washington, Mar 24 (EFE).- Several former advisers to former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) will have to testify before the grand jury investigating the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, after the judge decided that He was supervising the case until last week, several US media announced today.

According to CNN, the judge rejected the thesis that the former advisers, among whom is one of the former president’s chiefs of staff, Mark Meadows, have no obligation to give a statement as they are protected by executive privilege, a legal doctrine that allows the president to maintain confidential communications.

The decision also means that some former officials who have already testified before the jury but refused to answer some questions about their conversations with Trump will likely have to testify again, the outlet explained.

Among the former advisers who will have to testify due to the judge’s decision, which she made last week before leaving her post, are also the communications officer Dan Scavino and the National Security officer Robert O’Brien, reports The Hill media.

The same judge also ordered the appearance of former Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran, who today testified before another federal grand jury, the one investigating the case of the classified documents found in the former president’s Florida mansion.

In the United States, the figure of the grand jury is used for especially controversial issues and its mission is to determine if there is sufficient evidence to investigate a possible crime.

Parallel to the court proceedings in Washington, another grand jury in Manhattan is debating whether to bring charges against Trump for allegedly paying porn actress Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about a sexual encounter they allegedly had in 2006.

Trump, who aspires to win the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential elections, assured this Friday that the country will face a “catastrophic” situation if he is charged.