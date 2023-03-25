Chinese horoscope: how the New Moon influences each of the signs

With the phase changes of the Moon, each of the signs of the Chinese horoscope You may experience changes in mood and outlook. Improvements, dreams come true, advances in love or setbacks usually have to do with the star.

Thus, specialists in oriental astrology consider that the signs of the Chinese horoscope they will have to face changes due to the beginning of a new phase, New Moon, which occurred on the 21st.

In the case of those who are Snake, they will have to learn to concentrate.

Those who are Rat in the Chinese horoscope (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) will have to pay attention to their health, as they will suffer from the flu and have low spirits. Those who are Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) will feel gratitude and do solidarity actions.

In the case of those who are Tiger in the Chinese calendar (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2022), they will be able to leave where they are and move to the place of their dreams. For those who are Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023): times of financial prosperity will arrive.

The Horse, true to its personality, will strengthen the bonds of a couple.

For his part, in the case of those who were born in the years of the Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012), they will drive away the fear of failure and will start new proposals. Those who are Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013) will be distracted by unimportant topics.

The New Moon will help those who are Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014), which will strengthen their partner; singles will start a good relationship. The star will influence those born in the years of the Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015), because they will have a teacher who will value their work.

Those who are Dragon will experience a transcendental change.

Seriousness and new beginnings

The New Moon will do its thing between the signs of the Chinese horoscope. Those who are Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016) will experience instability and those who were born in Rooster years (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017) will stop accepting the crumbs in A relationship.

It will not be good days for those who are Dog.

For their part, those who are Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018) will receive bad news that will affect their finances. The Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983 1995, 2007, 2019) will receive a great lesson from someone that will change his life.