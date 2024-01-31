This was his time at Miami Fashion Week 2024

Lina Luaces, daughter of Lili Estefancontinues to develop her career in the world of fashion and this time she dazzled in the Miami Fashion Week when walking for three renowned brands: Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, for the Cuban designer René Ruiz and Giannina Azar.

As it could not be otherwise, the Cuban presenter Lili Estefan did not want to miss the events in which her daughter participated and went to them to enjoy them from the front row. In addition to Lina’s mother, she was also accompanied by her boyfriend Sean Salazar.

The 21-year-old model shared with her followers some images and videos of her time at Miami Fashion Week. In the message that accompanied her Instagram post, she highlighted that she closed René Ruiz’s show and was in charge of opening and closing Giannina Azar’s.

Thanks to the videos she shared we were able to see Lina’s professionalism, who continues to steadily make her way in the world of fashion and modeling not only showing off on the catwalks, but also in photo shoots.

The young woman witnesses her work through her Instagram profile, where she has a community of more than 140 thousand followers. To shine!