Threatened with a pistol in a bank branch: Perpetrator duo arrested

Bochum/Hattingen/Witten.

After the bank robbery, two suspects were arrested: the woman from Hattingen and the man from Witten threatened a woman from Bochum with a pistol.

A pair of perpetrators who are said to have threatened a 26-year-old woman from Bochum with a pistol and stole cash on March 22 have been arrested by the Bochum criminal police. The robbery happened on March 22 in a bank branch on Königsallee in Bochum.

A 33-year-old woman from Hattingen and a 35-year-old from Witten are strongly suspected of having threatened the 26-year-old woman from Bochum in the branch and having stolen cash. The public prosecutor’s office has applied for arrest warrants against the alleged perpetrators.

The pair of perpetrators threatened the 26-year-old woman from Bochum with a pistol

On March 22, the suspects are said to have approached the woman from Bochum shortly after 5 p.m. when she was withdrawing money from the bank branch. They threatened the bank customer with a pistol and demanded cash, it is said. The alleged perpetrators then fled with their loot out of town. The Bochum woman remained unharmed.





