TikTok: Australia bans app on government devices

This decision was taken on the advice of Australian intelligence services, and will be put into practice “as soon as possible”, said the Minister of Justice on Tuesday.

Australia will ban Chinese app TikTok on government devices, joining a series of similar moves in Western countries over security concerns, Justice Minister Mark Dreyfus announced on Tuesday.

Several western countries decided on similar measures. In mid-March, New Zealand announced that it was going to ban the application from devices with access to the parliamentary network.

The European Commission has she also ordered to ban the video-sharing application from the devices of her employees.

