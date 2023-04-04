Profeco calls for review of LG smart TVs – Merca2.0 Magazine

Profeco is the body that receives complaints from consumers of brands that do not comply.

It is estimated that 33.4 million households that have at least one television in Mexico.

As part of its service for Mexican consumers, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) called for review of almost three thousand LG smart TVs in Mexico due to the risk of falls.

With technology, new television formats have arrived and according to the National Survey on Availability and Use of Information Technologies in Homes (ENDUTIH), estimated 33.4 million homes that have at least one television, which represented 91.2 per cent. percent of all households.

The same source highlights that the federal entities that had the most use of this technology were: Mexico City with 96.6 percent, Jalisco 95.8 percent and Coahuila 95.5 percent.

Profeco and LG smart TVs

According to a publication on Twitter, Profeco shared a new update of the Consumer Magazine, where it indicates that it called three thousand LG smart TVs for review, due to the risk of falls.

According to the publication, the total was 2,923 units of the LG 86UQ9050PSC and 86NANO75SQA television models, both 86 inches and on sale in Mexico.

Likewise, Profeco shares that the damages are “if they are not installed correctly in accordance with their manuals and instructions, they could be susceptible to falls”, and, therefore, they represent a possible risk for consumers.

As also, the publication mentions that the solution is that LG “will notify consumers the correct way to install the support of their smart TV, with the exact indication of using the three screws in each support.”

In its social media post, Profeco confirms that LG will offer free additional assistance to consumers who require it, either with replacement screws or new brackets, free of charge.

For its part, the technological brand made available to users the contact numbers 55 5321 1919 and through WhatsApp 55 7960 2767.

With this, it is not the first time that Profeso has put a product under review, let’s remember that in December the Honda motorcycle brand also withdrew some in the Mexican market.

On that occasion, through Alert 86/2022, Profeco detailed that, in coordination with the company Honda de México, it called for review 56 motorcycles that could present programming problems that cause the vehicle’s engine to turn off during its driving.

Likewise, with the alert issued by Profeco, it is mentioned that there are a total of 56 motorcycles that present the possible failure, where it classifies that there are 32 CRF1100DL4 units, year 2020; 14 CRF1100D4 units, year 2021; and 10 CRF1100D units, year 2021.

In this sense, as part of the actions to reverse the possible failure in the aforementioned motorcycle models, Honda de México will notify its consumers via email or by phone, so that they can take the vehicle to the nearest Authorized Honda Dealer for repair. to your home.

In this sense, this new alert demonstrates the importance of Profeco in the country, where they work for the protection of consumers, as well as the brands and companies themselves.

