Offer Alert: iPhone 14 Plus from R$ 6,299

Newly released by Apple, the iPhone 14 Plus comes as an intermediate option from the company bringing advances over the past generation with some new features in internal hardware and construction. On its front, the smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

Unlike the Pro and Pro Max variants that abolished the rectangular notch, the Plus model continues to bring this feature to house the Face ID sensors and the 12 MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture, while at the rear there are two sensors, the 12 MP primary followed by an ultrawide lens with the same resolution.