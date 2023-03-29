Genshin Impact for PC will have an update that will bring support for DualSense Edge, PS5 controller. Today the game supports DualSense (PS5) and Xbox X/S controllers in its PC version. Regular updates to HoYoverse’s popular RPG typically bring new content, optimizations, and new features.

In the last update released by HoYoverse (3.5) of Genshin Impact, there was the addition of new playable characters, new events in Mondstadt and Sumeru, among other news. Genshin Impact 3.6 is believed to be released in April, which will likely see the addition of PC support for Sony’s newest controller for the PlayStation 5.

Genshin Impact 3.6: New feature for the PC version of the game



New feature of Genshin Impact for PC will be released in the next update, says HoYoverse. Source: HoYoverse

Recently HoYoverse updated the FAQ page (Frequently Asked Questions) and added a description for DualSense Edge controller support for Genshin Impact on PC. According to the studio’s information, in a future update Genshin Impact players will be able to connect their DualSense Edge to the computer, in addition to changing the hotkeys and adjusting the sensitivity. The developer claims that the new feature is not yet complete and there are other optimizations that are being worked on to ensure the reliability of the connection with the new PS5 controller.

Release and availability

Unfortunately HoYoverse has not provided a date for the next Genshin Impact PC update which will support DuanSense Edge. It’s important to mention that the studio has yet to mention about potential DualSense support for Genshin Impact on iOS. Genshin Impact currently supports DualShock 4, Xbox Wireless and Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 controllers on PC and iOS, but the iOS version of the game does not support basic DualSense.