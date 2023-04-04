This video projector sees its price drop thanks to this promo offered by E.Leclerc

If you are looking for a cheap projector, then the following offer will surely attract your attention. For a limited time, Leclerc is offering a model for less than 290 euros thanks to a reduction of almost 30%.

Until Wednesday April 5, 2023 and within the limit of available stocks, the French brand Leclerc offers a significant reduction of nearly 30% on the purchase of a video projector.

During this limited-time promotional offer, the Troisc Alpha video projector is sold at a price of 285.99 euros instead of 399.99 euros; which makes an immediate discount of 114 euros compared to the recommended price of the product. For information, the delivery of the video projector can be done free of charge at home.

Leclerc: almost 30% reduction on a good quality projector

Available in a white color, the Troisc Alpha video projector associated with the Leclerc offer has a native resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, 4K support, a brightness of 8000 Lumens and a contrast ratio 10000:1.

Easy to set up and transport, the projector has a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless connection which is ideal for remotely connecting various devices such as a smartphone or tablet.

There’s also a 300-inch maximum image size, 360-degree image flip, and 75-100% digital zoom.

On the connection side, an HDMI port, a USB port, an AV socket and a 3.5 mm jack are included. All these connectors give the possibility of connecting an external hard drive, a portable game console or even a USB key.

