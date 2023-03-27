Tiktoker presumes never to have crashed and dies in his first road accident

The case of the it’s a secret shows the challenges among content creators, with notable cases to compare.

A case of this type detailed when a vegan climbed the mountain Everest to demonstrate the benefits of his diet and died in his attempt to climb the mountain.

The importance of stories starring personalities allows us to understand the value of content creation.

A tiktoker suffered a terrible accident when he recently published a video where he mocked not having suffered any road accident, demonstrating the value that content has today as a reference for stories, for increasingly important trends in the market, in which to talk about the fact that tiktoker dies because of this accident has gone viral with millions of views in the video in which he has testified to it.

digitalinformationworld.com led an interesting study where you found out why it is used TikTok and 60 percent of users commented that they do it because they find videos entertaining and funny; 45 percent to pass the time; 28 percent to find new ideas and inspiration and 19 percent to share videos and details of what they are doing in their lives.

“A June 2020 survey of users of TikTok in the United States and the United Kingdom found that for 60 percent of respondents, the main reason for using the video-sharing platform was to find videos that were funny or entertaining. The second most popular reason was to spend free time. Only 10 percent of users used TikTok to participate in challenges”, explained L. This when speaking to subscribers of Statesman on the results of the previous study, by presenting them exclusively to them.

Tiktoker and a fatal accident

What was an anecdote ended up in a lousy reference to a fatal accident, when Kara Santorelli Of 18, he presumed that he had never been in a car accident and lost his life in his first road incident.

Santorelli was in the Highway 29 in Escambia County Floridawhen a car Chevrolet struck her aboard her Nissan SUV. Both drivers lost their lives in the road incident.

A few days ago, the woman published a video on social networks (@kara_santorelli13, TikTok) that has more than 15 million views in which she explains that they have tried to classify her as a bad driver but she had never had an accident on the road or with a pedestrian.

After his death, the comments were immediate in the video in which some users said they were surprised by the coincidences.

The case reminds us of how important it has become for content creators to star in good stories and the risk involved, because by not having control over the incidents, the posts or statements end up becoming lousy references within the market.

A similar case occurred in 2016, when Merca2.0 reported that Maria Strydom of Australian origin, he embarked on the adventure of climbing Mount Everest and thereby demonstrate that the vegetarian lifestyle did not leave people malnourished, on the contrary, he wanted to demonstrate that vegans can do anything, however, he died.

Both cases show how important the creation of content on social networks has become, where the viral factor shows how important it is to communicate through content and stories that manage to attract the attention of audiences and not only that, of the work it takes to understand consumption around posts and stories.

Faced with these activities, it has become essential to understand the work that narratives have on social networks and the impact they currently have on audiences.