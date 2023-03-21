“Time” magazine chooses Sylt as one of the most beautiful places in 2023

Jam.

The island of Sylt is one of the destinations that has now been named one of the 50 most beautiful places in the world by Time magazine. There are several reasons for this.

The “Time” magazine has chosen the island of Sylt as one of the 50 most beautiful places in the world. The North Sea island is the only travel destination in Germany on the List of the American magazine.

The kilometers of beaches are highlighted, but also the noble hotels and restaurants on Sylt. “Time” also recognizes the good cycling opportunities and public transport.

The selection is based on suggestions from “an international network of correspondents and contributors,” the magazine said. Several media had previously reported. (dpa)





