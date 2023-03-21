Duran Duran Announces New Musical Project and Cancer-Stricken Andy Taylor

The British group reveals that a new project will be released this year. Guitarist Andy Taylor, whose cancer was revealed a few months ago, will take part.

British band Duran Duran will reunite with their critically ill former guitarist Andy Taylor for a new musical project slated for release this year, it announced on Tuesday.

In November, at a ceremony in Los Angeles, Simon Le Bon, the group’s leader, read a letter from Andy Taylor in which he explained that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer in 2018. Andy Taylor, 62 years old, however, will join the group “for a few songs”.

“Duran Duran are delighted to confirm that a new musical project is underway, with a planned release later this year,” the band wrote on Twitter.

“The new recordings will feature Duran Duran’s extended family and friends old and new, including our former member Andy Taylor who will join us on guitar for a few tunes.”

The group, formed in 1978 in Birmingham, central England, broke ties with Andy Taylor in 2006. Duran Duran enjoyed huge success in the 1980s, with titles like Rio, Wild Boys et A View To A Kill. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the American pantheon of rock and popular music, last November.