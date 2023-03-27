To return to the triumphant path! Colo Colo starts the week with his mind set on Huachipato

The Cacique gets fully involved in what will be this Saturday’s game against the Acereros at the Talcahuano CAP, where he will look for a victory to climb the table and get into the fight for the 2023 National Championship title.

Colo Colo left his revitalizing victory in the friendly against Colón de Santa Fe in the past and is already beginning to think about this Saturday’s match against Huachipato at the CAP Stadium, within the framework of date 4 of the 2023 National Championship that was pending.

Colo Colo starts the week thinking about Huachipato

The albos will take advantage of this break as a result of the FIFA date to catch up on the tournament and dispute the commitment against the Steelers that was suspended as a result of the series of fires that affected the central-south zone of our country.

The Cacique will go to the BioBío region with the obligation to add the three points at any cost so as not to continue losing ground in the standings, where it is located in eighth position with only 11 units, to seven of the Steelworkers that are the pointers.

For this commitment, Gustavo Quinteros received great news since he will be able to count on Brayan Cortés and Esteban Pavez again, who were nominated for the Red. In addition, Maximiliano Falcón is in optimal condition despite the strong blow he received against the Argentine team in the farewell to Esteban Paredes.

However, not everything is rosy for the Santa Fe strategist, since he will have to evaluate the condition of two of his figures: Carlos Palacios who suffers from adductor ailments and Leandro Benegas who has trained on the sidelines due to physical discomfort.

In the event that the 34-year-old attacker is not in optimal condition, DT could reconsider Damián Pizarro, who comes in a state of grace and has shown great performance in his first appearances with the first team.

From then on, Gustavo Quinteros has no new casualties and will be able to count on the entire squad for the transcendental match against the cast of the Usina, where they will seek to return to the triumphant path to get into the fight at the top of the table of positions.

Colo Colo and Huachipato will face each other this coming Saturday starting at 12:00 p.m. at the CAP Stadium and in DaleAlbo you will be able to follow all the alternatives of this match pending date 4 of the 2023 National Championship.