Conte comments on Tottenham’s exit

Antonio Conte has spoken out after his sacking at Tottenham Hotspur. The Italian trainer writes on Instagram: “Football is passion. I want to thank everyone at Spurs who appreciate and share my passion and intense way of living football as a coach.”

Continue below the ad

And further: “A special thought goes out to the fans who have always shown me support and appreciation, it was unforgettable to hear them sing my name. Our journey together is over, I wish you all the best for the future. Anthony.” The 53-year-old was released by Spurs on Sunday. Under his leadership, the Premier League club averaged 1.78 points in 76 games.

reading tip

Nagelsmann: Tottenham’s six coach candidates