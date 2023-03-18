TransMicable operation closed due to electrical storm alert

Photograph of August 24, 2021, showing the transportation cabins of the TransMiCable and the colorful facades of some houses in the town of Ciudad Bolívar south of Bogotá (Colombia). EFE / Carlos Ortega



The heavy rains that have been presented in Bogota the citizens of the capital of the Republic continue to be affected. According to information from Blue Radioat this time, the system is evacuated preventively TransMiCable due to electrical storm warning in Bogotá.

For now, the District Institute for Risk Management and Climate Change reported that there is rainfall in the towns of Engativá, Rafael Uribe Uribe, San Cristóbal, Usaquén, Ciudad Bolívar, Santa Fe, Usme, and Suba.

Developing…