Travel News: Fashion at Kensington Palace and Food in Parliament

London (dpa/tmn)

In London, a new show draws parallels between palace splendor and the red carpet. A popular beach on Zakynthos is being closed. There is also news from Vienna, Dresden and two shipping companies.

For fans of the Royals, Kensington Palace in London is always worth a visit. From April 5th there will be one more reason for a trip to the royal residence on the edge of Hyde Park: Then the exhibition “Crown to Couture“ with spectacular dresses from the history of the British monarchy and modern creations that Lady Gaga or Billie Eilish have worn on the red carpet.

The exhibition shows surprising parallels between the elaborate preparations for a visit to the royal court in earlier times and the no less elaborate styling for “red carpet” events today, says the British tourism agency Visit Britain. It is the largest show ever shown at Kensington Palace.

The exhibition runs until October 23. It is only closed on May 6th, the coronation day of King Charles. Tickets cost the equivalent of around 28 euros. According to Visit Britain, it is advisable to pre-order these online.

Popular beach in Zakynthos closed

The Navagio Beach on the Greek holiday island of Zakynthos, which is popular with tourists, cannot be entered this summer due to the risk of landslides. Experts recommended this after a regular safety check of the surrounding cliffs, Greek media reports.

The beach on the island in the Ionian Sea is a well-known tourist destination because of an old shipwreck that lies picturesquely in the sand and is regularly overcrowded in summer. You can still take the boat into the bay, but you shouldn’t get out and go to the beach.

Dinner with parliamentarians in Vienna

After a five-year renovation break, the Austrian Parliament shines in new splendor – and also welcomes visitors to eat alongside the MPs. Points to that Vienna tourism hin.

The newly opened restaurant in the parliament is therefore accessible to everyone and offers seasonal Austrian cuisine. In the evening it becomes a cocktail bar. In addition, a new visitor center invites visitors to find out more about the parliamentary history of the Alpine Republic.

Tip: If you enjoy eating in state buildings in Austria, you can also eat a schnitzel or drink a melange on the roof terrace of the courthouse in the nearby palace of justice – with a view of the parliament.

Princess Cruises with the longest round-the-world trip in its own history

Princess Cruises has announced the longest world cruise in its history for early 2025. From Fort Lauderdale, the “Island Princess” is to head for 51 ports in 26 countries on six continents in 116 days before cruising back to Florida. This is a record for Princess Cruises. Other shipping companies offer even longer world trips.

Dresden suspension railway fit for another ten years of operation

The historical one popular with tourists suspension railway on the Dresdner Elbhang received the operating license for a further ten years after a general check. This was announced by the Dresden transport company. The suspension railway in the Loschwitz district ran for the first time in 1901. It is the oldest and the only mountain suspension railway in the world of its type. Their track is fixed on a structure resting on supports, and the carriages hang underneath.

New river cruise from Berlin to Hamburg

CroisiEurope has a new route from Berlin to Hamburg for river cruisers. The paddle wheel ship “MS Elbe Princesse” will be going north from Berlin for the first time in the 2023 season, the company announced. On the Spree and Elbe, it travels to the Hanseatic city via Potsdam, Magdeburg and Wolfsburg. The ship is scheduled to sail this route three times this summer.

A special feature awaits the passengers at Lüneburg. There, the ship does not go through locks, but is lifted almost 40 meters in one of the world’s largest ship lifts.