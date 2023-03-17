Kaaris releases his first film “The King of Shadows” this Friday

The rapper from Sevran, in Seine-Saint-Denis, shines on the big screen alongside Alassane Diong in a fratricidal duel inspired by a Malian legend.

Announced a year ago by Netflix, the first feature film by rapper Kaaris, The Shadow King is now available. Presented as a family drama, this film, directed by Marc Fouchard, to whom we owe Break or out of the worldis based on an original idea by the artist who was inspired by an ancestral Malian legend.

The Shadow King features Adama, a young man blind since childhood due to an accident, played by Alassane Diong (seen in Skirmishers), and his half-brother Ibrahim, drug trafficker and charismatic figure of the city, camped by Kaaris.

If they do not have the same mother, the two brothers grew up together with their little sister Aïssata. But on the sudden death of their father, Adama and Ibrahim abandon themselves to a fratricidal duel against a backdrop of witchcraft.

As Ibrahim descends into violence and chaos, Adama finds himself having to confront his half-brother and team up with his enemy in an attempt to protect his mother and his best friend.

New collaboration with Netflix

If he is better known for his career in rap, Kaaris continues with this dark and captivating role his momentum on the big screen, started thanks to the director Julien Leclercq, who staged his clip Like Gucci Mane.

After a short participation in the comedy Fast Life by Thomas Ngijol, the filmmaker offers Kaaris in 2016 his first major role in the film Robbers where he plays Salif, the leader of a drug dealer gang from Sevran. Then, Julien Leclercq offered him a supporting role in Lukasin 2018, where the rapper shares the poster with Jean-Claude Van Damme.

But more recently, it’s thanks to Max Beaumont’s role in the movie Bronx that Kaaris bolstered his acting career. Directed by Olivier Marchal, this thriller, released on Netflix in 2020, recounts a massacre orchestrated by a clan in the northern districts of Marseille. It was also during this shoot that the rapper, who will be tried next November for domestic violence, proposed the idea of ​​his feature film The Shadow King to Netflix.